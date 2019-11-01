Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 100,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,825,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,124,000 after buying an additional 226,689 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,743,000 after buying an additional 214,053 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $67.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

