Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.67 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,016.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $3,818,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,575.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,805. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

TDY opened at $329.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $189.35 and a 1 year high of $336.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.