Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 16.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $154.08 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average is $149.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.