BP plc (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP plc (NYSE:BP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BP by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $446,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,840,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in BP by 812.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 869,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank dropped their price target on BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.