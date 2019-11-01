Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 188.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of Boxlight worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Boxlight Corp has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 5.69.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boxlight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

