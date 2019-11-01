Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,734 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $143.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,089.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.