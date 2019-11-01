Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) Trading Up 4.5%

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:BOT) was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 7,283,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.23.

About Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT)

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of serious skin diseases in Australia. The company offers BTX 1503, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of serious acne in adults and teenagers; BTX 1308, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; BTX 1204, a transdermal gel formation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and BTX 1701, a novel product for mild acne.

