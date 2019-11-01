BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY19 guidance to $3.85-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

