Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

BOOT stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 1,344,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,824. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

