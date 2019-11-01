Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Booking by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,915,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,032.70. 25,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,010.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,893.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

