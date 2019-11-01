BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stake Increased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of BOK Financial worth $49,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $6,111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $3,697,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $77.15 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

