BLOCKv (VEE) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Upbit and Ethfinex. BLOCKv has a market cap of $3.74 million and $1,843.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00216898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.01407753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00114936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Tidex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

