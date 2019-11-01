Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.25 ($1.68), 15,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 26,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The company has a market cap of $96.12 million and a PE ratio of 129.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.18.

In related news, insider Adam Moloney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($16,464.13).

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

