Blakecoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 123.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 164.6% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $58,305.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,215.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.01975830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.02986714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00630858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00662886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00410696 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,924,491 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

