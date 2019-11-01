Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 719,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,629. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,240 shares of company stock valued at $114,739. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

