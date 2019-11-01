BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Intermolecular were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intermolecular by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,689 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Intermolecular during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intermolecular to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intermolecular from $1,100.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermolecular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Intermolecular Inc has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

