BlackRock Inc. Invests $219,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $12.77 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $448.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $44,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 67,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $871,786.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $7,029,221. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

