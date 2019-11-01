BlackRock Inc. Invests $219,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $12.77 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $448.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 4,011 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $44,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 67,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $871,786.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $7,029,221. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Magnachip Semiconductor Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
