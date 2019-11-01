BlackRock Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

