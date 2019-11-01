BlackRock Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Position in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of Performant Financial worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,348,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Performant Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 140,142 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 790,788 shares of company stock worth $798,797 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

