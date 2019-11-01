BlackRock Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Citizens were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Citizens by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of -0.12. Citizens Holding has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

