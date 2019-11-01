Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 613978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.08.

About Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.