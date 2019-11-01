BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.68. BIOLINERX LTD/S shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.61. Research analysts anticipate that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BIOLINERX LTD/S by 50.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 375,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 159,469 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

