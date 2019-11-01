BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Major Shareholder Larry N. Feinberg Buys 17,391 Shares of Stock

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 17,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BIOL opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. BIOLASE Inc has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. Equities analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIOL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.