Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $20.00

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for approximately $20.00 or 0.00218569 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, FCoin and Trade Satoshi. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $253.15 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.01393879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00115942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, AirSwap, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, DDEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

