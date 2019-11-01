BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.22) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target (up previously from GBX 1,810 ($23.65)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,797.31 ($23.49).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,634.80 ($21.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,705.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 2,900 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.