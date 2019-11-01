BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BGC Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 87,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in BGC Partners by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

