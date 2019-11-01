B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 3,024,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.02. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares in the company, valued at $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

