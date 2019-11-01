Bezop Hits Market Capitalization of $379,984.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Bezop has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a market cap of $379,984.00 and $1,596.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, TOPBTC, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bezop

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Exrates, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

