Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.02, but opened at $81.99. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 363,016 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.95.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $11,858,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.