Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as low as $15.10. Berkeley Energia shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 463 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $39.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.20.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

