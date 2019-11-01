Berenberg Bank Reiterates $63.00 Price Target for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) received a $63.00 price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

XOM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 509,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

