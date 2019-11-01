Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BEI. Barclays set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.33 ($120.15).

ETR BEI opened at €106.15 ($123.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

