bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.00. bebe stores shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,205 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

About bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE)

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

