Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,348 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

