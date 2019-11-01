BB&T Securities LLC Sells 27,259 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,259 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

