BB&T Securities LLC Sells 183,553 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,553 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,108,000 after acquiring an additional 526,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,166 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

