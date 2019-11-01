BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 9,039 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

