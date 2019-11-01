BB&T Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 641,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $76,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,227,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,531,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

