BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 10,631 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.35.

NYSE:WMT opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

