Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 628 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

