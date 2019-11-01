Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $196.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.