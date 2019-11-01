Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.11. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 120,785 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Baylin Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark downgraded shares of Baylin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.80 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

