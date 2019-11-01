Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $317.22 million and approximately $54.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, IDCM, Liqui and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00217187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.01396241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00115391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,948,751 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, HitBTC, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Cobinhood, BitBay, Koinex, AirSwap, IDEX, Poloniex, Upbit, Liqui, DDEX, Gate.io, CPDAX, LATOKEN, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network, IDCM, Mercatox, Livecoin, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

