Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 6,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $626.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.08. SurModics has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $68.84.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts expect that SurModics will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,361.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $92,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $549,890. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

