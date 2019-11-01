Barrington Research Comments on Instructure Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:INST)

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Instructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.26). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Instructure’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

NYSE INST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.45. 13,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.44. Instructure has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,758,221.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $253,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,538.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,016. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Instructure by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 76.4% during the second quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 223,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 96,951 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 238.9% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

