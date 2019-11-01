Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDEV. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 678.45 ($8.87).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 631.20 ($8.25) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 702.80 ($9.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 644.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 614.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 36.80 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 6.14%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.75), for a total value of £160,197 ($209,325.75).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

