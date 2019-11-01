Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.36

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 8159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $525.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, Director John Switzer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Barings BDC by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

