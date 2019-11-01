Barclays Raises GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 1,050

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 913 ($11.93) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GVC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price (up previously from GBX 945 ($12.35)) on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,040.85 ($13.60).

Shares of GVC stock traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 897.40 ($11.73). 1,563,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 795.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 662.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -29.23. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 973 ($12.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Peter Isola purchased 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($129,078.79).

GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

