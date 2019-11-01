Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 190

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 194.45 ($2.54).

BARC stock opened at GBX 165.94 ($2.17) on Monday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.77.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,051,600.94).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

