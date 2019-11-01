Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.67

Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and traded as high as $18.97. Bank of SC shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.05%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

In other Bank of SC news, insider Douglas H. Sass bought 2,600 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene H. Iv Walpole bought 2,650 shares of Bank of SC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,608.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,665 shares of company stock worth $164,284. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

